Home / India News / Mahua Moitra, Karti Chidambaram react after withdrawal of ‘Cow Hug Day’ appeal

Mahua Moitra, Karti Chidambaram react after withdrawal of ‘Cow Hug Day’ appeal

india news
Updated on Feb 10, 2023 08:30 PM IST

The withdrawal of the appeal comes just a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. (PTI file)
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. (PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and her Congress counterpart Karti Chidambaram took an apparent dig at the Centre after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday withdrew the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media.

The withdrawal of the appeal comes just a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

“What a pity- have to make new plans for Valentine’s day,” Moitra tweeted sharing a screenshot of the withdrawal news.

Karti Chidambaram also tweeted on the development. “Aiyo! Why?” he tweeted.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's secretary SK Dutta said in a notice posted on its website.

It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

Earlier, the board had said the appeal has been made because the vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the progress of western culture.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
karti chidambaram mahua moitra cow valentine's day + 2 more
karti chidambaram mahua moitra cow valentine's day + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out