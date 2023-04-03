Home / India News / Mahua Moitra reacts as Israel’s ex-envoy Ron Malka named Adani Group's Haifa port chairman

ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 03, 2023 03:10 PM IST

Mahua Moitra hit out at the appointment of Israel's former envoy to India - Ron Malka - as Adani-owned Haifa Port's new chairman.

Israel’s former ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Sunday said that he has assumed charge as the executive chairman of Haifa Port Company, which is owned by a consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Gadot Group.

Israel's former ambassador to India, Ron Malka, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File/Twitter)
“I’m honored and privileged to take office today as Executive Chairman of the Haifa Port Company, on behalf of @AdaniOnline. The experience and expertise of Adani and Gadot, combined with the dedication of the port workers, will take Haifa Port to new heights of prosperity,” Malka tweeted.

As the embattled Adani group limps back from the allegations mounted by Hindenburg Research’s scathing report, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra reacted to the appointment stating that Malka had vouched for billionaire Gautam Adani’s business deals in Israel. She added that the former diplomat had also slammed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who had come under fire last year for his comments against Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ at the International Film Festival of India.

“Israel’s former envoy to India appointed Adani’s Haifa port chairman! This man screamed from rooftops about how clean Adani’s Israeli dealings were. Condemned filmmaker Nadav Lapid for criticising Bollywood Hindutva propaganda film. Adani Hamam Mein toh Saare Nange Hai,” Moitra tweeted.

Malka served as the ambassador of Israel to India from 2018 to 2021. The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships.

The Adani Group officially took over the Israeli port in January at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Israel expects that the Adani Group's major entry into the country will lead to more Indian investments, especially in the fields of renewable energy and defence.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

