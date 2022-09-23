Mahua Moitra’s latest swipe at BJP's poll spend: 'Ram Rajya is expensive affair'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the latter's expenditure during assembly elections held in five states earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, she said the saffron camp spent ₹340 crore in the assembly elections of five states that happened in 2022, of which, ₹221 crore was spent in Uttar Pradesh alone, adding this is only the declared expenditure.

“This is a declared expenditure. Much more than this never even makes it to official hisaab. Ram Rajya is clearly an expensive affair,” read the MP's tweet.

A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid once stood.

Moitra is a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP-led government at Centre.

Minutes later, TMC took to the micro-blogging site to state that while actions by the CBI-ED under the BJP regime increased by 365 per cent, “the scams in their own states go unnoticed”.

“Be it in Govt recruitment or nutrition for children, no sector has been left scam-free; yet they speak of transparency in Governance. We see through your HYPOCRISY!” the tweet read.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and BJP are often at loggerheads over corruption, and law and order in Bengal. The back-and-forth between the two sides escalated recently after former Bengal minister and now-sacked TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were held by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July on charges of money laundering in a teachers' recruitment scam, followed by the party’s Birbhum district head Anubrata Mondal’s arrest.

Several TMC leaders, including Banerjee, have accused the BJP of using central agencies to dethrone opposition-ruled state governments.

