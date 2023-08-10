Mahua Moitra's 'pink saree' dig at Sansad TV, slams Smriti Irani over Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday took a jibe at the public broadcaster Sansad TV ahead of her speech in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Monsoon session of Parliament.(Twitter/ @Mahua Moitra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Am supposed to speak today. Am wearing a bright pink and green saree just in case shameless biased @sansad_tv focuses elsewhere during my speech.”

Earlier on Wednesday, she alleged that the public broadcaster is not giving a proper screen time to opposition leaders when they speak in the house during the no-confidence motion debate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Shame Shame @sansad_tv Everyone see how they focus non stop on all BJP speakers during No confidence debate but only focus on Chairperson whenever INDIA speakers are on. Petty & shameful- you are funded by taxpayer money,” Moitra wrote on X, (formerly Twitter).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also reacted to the controversy surrounding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi allegedly ‘blowing a flying kiss’ towards the treasury bench during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

She decried Union women and child (development) minister Smriti Irani for her silence over women wrestler’s allegations of sexual harassment against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, questioning “her priorities”.

“When a BJP MP was accused of harassment and molestation by our champion wrestlers, we didn’t hear a word out from the Women and Child (Development) minister and now she is talking about some 'flying kiss'. Where are your priorities?” Moitra said outside the Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A massive controversy erupted after Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of gesturing inappropriately by passing a flying kiss in the lower house after his speech.

“The one who was given the chance to speak before me, displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before seen in the Parliament of the country," Irani said.

Demanding strict action, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) women MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla alleging the Congress MP of making inappropriate gesture and displaying indecent behaviour in the house.

"I would like to drew your attention towards the incident in the House by Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, Kerala. The said member has behaved in an indecent manner and making inappropriate gesture towards Smriti Irani, Union Minister and Member of this House while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behaviour by the Manner, which has not only insulted the dignity of women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House," the letter read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}