Main accused in Bulandshahr mob violence gets bail

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:49 IST

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday granted bail to Yogesh Raj, who is the main accused in the December 2018 mob violence that left a police inspector and another person dead at Syana in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Raj’s lawyer, Anand Pati Tiwari, argued his client had no role in the violence and that other accused in the matter have been given bail.

The state government’s standing counsel opposed the bail saying Raj has been charged with sedition.

Another accused in the mob violence, Shikhar Agarwal, returned home to a hero’s welcome following his release on bail from a Bulandshahr jail last month.

A video circulated on social media showed supporters of Agarwal garlanding him and shouting slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

Agarwal was one of the six accused released after the Allahabad high court granted them bail.

The violence in Syana erupted outside a police post over an alleged incident of cow slaughter in nearby Mahav village on December 2 last year.

Sumit, a resident of Chnigrawthi, was killed in alleged police firing when a mob cornered inspector Subodh Kumar Singh of Syana police station and allegedly shot him dead.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 01:49 IST