Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Dreams Mall, rescue operation underway

A major fire broke out inside Dreams Mall in Mumbai's Bhandup, which also accommodates a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor, on early Friday morning.

All the patients have been shifted to a safer refuge area and oxygen support has been made available for patients who are currently being taken care of by the doctors, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The visuals from the spot showed smoke billowing from the mall building and patients being shifted out.

Officials said that the evacuation of patients from the hospital, fire dousing and rescue operations are underway.

"The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I have seen a hospital at the mall for the first time. We have shifted 70 patients, including Covid-19 infected, to another hospital," Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar told news agency ANI, adding that action will be taken against those responsible.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

