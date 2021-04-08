Home / India News / Major part of Covid-19 management is to prevent vaccine wastage: PM Modi
india news

Major part of Covid-19 management is to prevent vaccine wastage: PM Modi

Speaking with the chief ministers during a meeting to review the ongoing Covid-19 situation, PM said the efforts are being made to improve the maximum manufacturing facility of the vaccine.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST
PM Modi backs night restrictions by states at Covid-19 review with chief ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a major part of COVID-19 management is to prevent vaccine wastage and appealed to the youth of the country to help people above 45 to get vaccinated.

Speaking with the chief ministers during a meeting to review the ongoing COVID-19 situation, PM Modi said, "We need to prioritise what is available with us; we can't put all vaccines at one state because we need to manage the whole nation. A major part of COVID-19 management is also to prevent vaccine wastage."

Also Read: At Covid review meet, PM Modi politely rejects Uddhav Thackeray’s request

The Prime Minister said the efforts are being made to improve the maximum manufacturing facility of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the development of new vaccines is also underway, he added.

PM Modi also appealed to the youth of the country to help people above 45 to get vaccinated. "Our emphasis should now be on 'test, track, treat, covid appropriate behaviour and covid management."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India-Russia relations not influenced by ties with other countries: MEA

'Night Corona Curfew' imposed in 7 K'taka district centres from April 10-20: CM

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's mother for questioning in money laundering case

Covid-19: Gujarat records 4,021 new cases, highest single-day spike yet

"We have crossed the mark of vaccinating 40 lakh people in one day," PM Modi said adding that the criteria set by the world's most developed nations are no different to the ones set by India.

He said that there is a need to impose micro-containment zones in areas where Covid-19 cases are rising. He further said that India has in the past successfully brought down the peak of Covid-19 cases and it can be done again.

"The last time, we had brought active COVID cases from 10 lakh to 1.25 lakh. The strategy that made it possible is equally effective even today," he said.

The country has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days and registered more than 1.2 lakh new infections on Wednesday.

India had started COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi coronavirus coronavirus in india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP