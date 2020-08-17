e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Make Madurai second capital of Tamil Nadu: Minister RB Udhaya Kumar

Make Madurai second capital of Tamil Nadu: Minister RB Udhaya Kumar

“This will provide opportunities for economic growth, industrial development, employment growth. If Madurai is declared as the second capital, the southern districts will grow,” he added.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:01 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhaya Kumar .
Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhaya Kumar .(ANI)
         

Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhaya Kumar on Sunday said that he has requested Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy to make Madurai as the second capital of the state.

“We have requested the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to make Madurai the second capital of the state,” he said.

“This will provide opportunities for economic growth, industrial development, employment growth. If Madurai is declared as the second capital, the southern districts will grow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Udhaya Kumar hailed former India cricketer MS Dhoni’s achievements on the field and his impact beyond it after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

“MS Dhoni is a youth’s superstar. Young people affectionately call Dhoni as “Thala”. Dhoni’s retirement is the biggest loss for cricket fans. All of his accomplishments will be remembered though. His achievements will set a precedent for the younger generation to come,” he said.

Expressing concern over youngsters getting consumed by playing too much Pubg, the Tamil Nadu minister said that he has requested the central government to ban it.

“Lot of young people are immersed in Pubg game. We have thus brought to the notice of the central government that it should be banned. I hope the central government will take appropriate action in this regard,” he said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Fire breaks out on 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building: Report
Fire breaks out on 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building: Report
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
‘Victorious’ Kamala Harris poster springs up in Tamil Nadu, niece shares photo
‘Victorious’ Kamala Harris poster springs up in Tamil Nadu, niece shares photo
MS Dhoni, between the lines
MS Dhoni, between the lines
MS Dhoni farewell match: Ex-IPL chief on whether BCCI would agree to demands
MS Dhoni farewell match: Ex-IPL chief on whether BCCI would agree to demands
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In