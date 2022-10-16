Make public your decision on recommendation by ECI: Jharkhand CM Soren to governor

Accusing the Union government of misusing federal agencies and constitutional institutions, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Saturday that he was perhaps the only person in the country who, after being accused of holding an office of profit, was pleading to every possible forum to make public his alleged crime.

In his first detailed interaction with the media since he was caught in a series of controversies, including allegations of corruption, earlier this year, Soren said it was the responsibility of the concerned authorities that anyone guilty of illegality should not be holding a constitutional post.

“There is no other example than me who is pleading to make public the allegation and award my due punishment. I am pleading with folded hands before the governor to award me the punishment. They already know about it. And no person who has committed any crime or illegality should be allowed to hold a constitutional post like me,” Soren said in a swipe over the delay on part of the governor on making public his decision on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India.

The commission, after conducting a hearing on a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party that Soren should disqualified from the assembly for allegedly holding an office of profit by the virtue of granting a mining lease to himself in 2021, had on August 25 sent its recommendation to Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais for further action. Bais has maintained he was taking legal opinion over the issue and it was his prerogative when to take a final call over the matter.

“It seems I am being punished by not making the outcome public. After a UPA (United Progressive Alliance) delegation, I personally met the governor. We now have even filed an RTI (right to information) application to know the ECI recommendation. The situation that has been created, it itself is like punishment,” Soren said. “It is equally true that several senior lawyers and retired Supreme Court justices have given public statements in my favour, but not a single legal luminary has spoken justifying the allegations against me.”

Accusing the Centre of “unlimited misuse of unlimited powers at its command”, Soren said the complaint against his 80-year-old father before the Lokpal (public ombudsman) is politically motivated and has been filed by those who are anti-tribal.

“This (case against Shibu Soren) is again a one of its kind. People who are anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-minority are behind it. I am (as a chief minister) not covered under Lokpal. Therefore, my 80-year-old father is being used as a ladder (to reach me). We challenged the Lokpal proceedings in court, which put a stay on the proceedings,” Soren said. “Now, that has order has been challenged by them to vacate the stay. They are doing this because our community is not legally and intellectually as astute as them. But it’s not that they can’t be answered.”

On the misuse of agencies allegedly to topple state governments, Soren said constitutional institutions are losing their autonomy. “The constitutional agencies ought to be autonomous. But the fact that they have lost autonomy (under the present regime) is visible. The ECI decision not to announce dates for Gujarat polls alongside Himachal Pradesh is an example,” he added.

Replying to concerns raised by opponents on some of its recent decisions including 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and increasing reservation in jobs for scheduled categories, the chief minister said the state government is devising proposals that will take care of all sections of society.

“No one needs to worry, even those who have migrated to the state after 1932 or are even doing it now. Everyone’s concerns would be taken care of,” he said. “As far as increasing reservation is concerned, if 90% of the population is satisfied with the decision, then its fine. If the rest 10% are raising questions; their concerns would also be addressed.”

On the issue of fulfilling some major poll promise such as giving monthly stipend to unemployed youth, Soren said there was inherent mistake in the election promise and his government was rationalising it in a different way. “Why to give monthly unemployment stipend when we can give employment? Besides providing jobs, we are also providing all avenues to get self-employed. The state would provide loans for it,” he said.

On the issue of demands of ST status by the politically influential Kurmis in the state, who currently are categorised as other backward class (OBC), the chief minister said it was politically motivated. There was no discussion at this stage of any cabinet reshuffle, he said, adding that the government would soon announce dates for the urban civic polls.

Pratul Shahdeo, BJP spokesperson in Jharkhand, said, “Governor is constitutional authority so we can’t comment on something that is prerogative of the governor. But the CM is resorting to double-speak. Now he is pleasing with folded hands to deliver order. But his team of lawyers on four occasions went to ECI seeking adjournment of the proceedings and now he is talking of delay.”

Further commenting on the Lokpal proceedings and the unemployment stipend promise, Shahdeo said, “He is raising questions on Kokila which is selected by a panel which has the chief justice and leader of opposition as decision makers. Moreover, if he thinks he does not come under Lokpal’s ambit why is he worried.

“Its good that he has accepted unemployment stipend promise was a mistake. should accept that most of his poll promises were false. Be it farm loan waiver or giving five lakh government job.”

