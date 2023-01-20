‘Make sure of ghar wapsi…’: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar accepts ‘miracle’ challenge

Self-proclaimed godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Thursday gave an assurance for working towards ‘ghar wapsi’ and bring ‘religious conversion’ to an end. Shastri, who is also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, was at an event in Chhattisgarh's Raipur when he urged for “boycotting those who speak against Sanatana Dharma”.

“Till the time we're alive, we'll make sure of 'Ghar Wapsi' of maximum number of people and stop religious conversion. We've to focus on unity among Hindus and boycott those who speak against Sanatana Dharma,” Shastri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bageshwar Dham ‘Baba’ is in the news after a Maharashtra-based organisation challenged him against his alleged power in his Satsang, making him one of the trending topics on social media platforms. He has been accused of spreading superstitions. Initially, he rejected the challenge and reportedly ran away. Howeve, later he accepted the challenge and demanded the organisation to visit him in Raipur.

The 26-year-old self-styled godman is from Madhya Pradesh and is associated with Chhatarpur's Bageshwar Dham temple. Born in 1996, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri became famous as his followers claimed he can read minds. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has a huge following who believe in his miraculous power.

