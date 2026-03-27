Malabar Gold to spend ₹200 crore on CSR initiatives, minister Piyush Goyal hails efforts

Malabar Gold & Diamonds announced on Wednesday (March 25) that it will allocate ₹200 crore to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes in the financial year 2026-27. One of the largest retail jewellery groups in the world, Malabar made the announcement at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, with Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal present at the event. At the programme, Union minister Piyush Goyal launched the distribution of educational scholarships for 33,000 girl students across the country.

The event was also attended by Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammad, managing director - India operations O Asher, executive directors Nishad AK and Abdulla Ibrahim, Kerala House resident commissioner Puneet Kumar, IAS, Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji, and Thanal chairman Idris, among others.

At the programme, the minister launched the distribution of educational scholarships for 33,000 girl students across the country. The company plans to carry out its CSR initiatives in more than 3,000 locations across 19 states, covering 15 major projects and aiming to benefit over 2 lakh people.

Speaking at the event, Goyal said India’s progress depends on empowering its people, especially women and girls. He praised the company’s efforts in promoting change through education and said such initiatives set an example for other organisations.

Addressing students at the event, the minister urged them to aim high, move beyond limitations and make the most of the opportunities available in India. He also said the choice of venue was appropriate, as BR Ambedkar believed that “communities only prosper when women of the country prosper”.

Referring to global challenges linked to the West Asia crisis, Goyal said the country has come together to “rally as one”. He added that in recent years, India has signed 9 free trade agreements with 38 developed nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Malabar Group chairman Ahammad said, “Nurturing talent through quality education is essential, and the scholarship programme enables students to achieve academic success and contribute to the country’s development.”

About the CSR projects A major share of the funds will go towards education, with ₹114 crore earmarked for initiatives such as micro-learning centres for street children and scholarship programmes for girls.

The company has set aside ₹30 crore for food distribution under the Hunger Free World project and ₹14.2 crore for healthcare programmes.

Housing initiatives, including the ‘Grandma Home’ project for destitute mothers, will receive ₹25 crore. In addition, ₹6.8 crore will be used for other humanitarian efforts and ₹10 crore for environmental protection, according to the jewellery group.

These activities are carried out through the Malabar Charitable Trust, which allocates 5% of the company’s net trading profit to CSR work.

Notably, the group has set up 1,543 micro-learning centres across 17 states in partnership with the Pratham Education Foundation. It plans to expand this to 2,500 centres this year, aiming to increase student enrolment from 64,000 to one lakh.

Under the Hunger Free World project, the group says that it provides daily meals to 1,15,000 people in India, Zambia and Ethiopia. Other initiatives include Malabar-Thanal pharmacies, which offer medicines at subsidised rates to those in need.