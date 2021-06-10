Malad house collapse: Owner booked for culpable homicide after 11 die

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered by the Malwani Police against the owner of the Malad house which collapsed on a nearby building on Wednesday night. The incident led to the death of 11 people.

The owner of the structure has been identified as Rizwan Siddique (48), who owns a food stall in Malad.

According to the Malwani Police, the incident took place at about 11:10 pm on Wednesday when a ground plus one house in Malwani slums collapsed on another ground plus one building next to it. The incident also put the nearby three storied structure at risk.

ALSO READ | 11 dead, including 8 children, as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad

The house collapse was reported to the police after which rescue operations began. Eleven people were killed when the building collapsed on the adjacent one and seven more injured. Among the deceased, eight are children, including a 3-year-old.

Siddique has been admitted to a hospital as he survived the incident, but he lost nine members of his family who were asleep when the building came crumbling down.

Police officers said that Siddique was charged under sections 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336- (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered the case and are waiting to record Siddique’s statement who is in hospital at present,” said Shekhar Bhalerao, senior police inspector of Malwani police station.