Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim congratulates ‘friend’ Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM

Malaysian Prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday congratulated Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay on becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, while highlighting the longstanding cultural and historical ties between Malaysia and the southern Indian state.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attending an event(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay’s victory came after a closely watched assembly election in which his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, campaigned on anti-corruption promises, youth mobilisation and political change. The election marked the actor’s formal transition from cinema superstar to full-time politician, with his campaign drawing strong support from young and first-time voters.

In a post on X, Ibrahim reflected on Vijay’s popularity as an actor, saying fans had for years watched him defeat corrupt politicians and villains on screen within “three hours, usually after a short interval.” He added that the people of Tamil Nadu had now entrusted Vijay with “a responsibility far greater than any role performed on screen.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Congratulating his “friend” on the electoral victory, Ibrahim referred to Vijay’s political slogan, “Oru Viral Puratchi” or “one-finger revolution,” and said it was now “on the cusp of creating history.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating his “friend” on the electoral victory, Ibrahim referred to Vijay’s political slogan, “Oru Viral Puratchi” or “one-finger revolution,” and said it was now “on the cusp of creating history.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Malaysian Prime Minister also stressed the deep people-to-people connections shared by Malaysia and Tamil Nadu across generations, adding that he looked forward to working closely with Vijay in the coming years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Malaysian Prime Minister also stressed the deep people-to-people connections shared by Malaysia and Tamil Nadu across generations, adding that he looked forward to working closely with Vijay in the coming years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON