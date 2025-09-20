Mallikarjun Kharge criticises PM Modi-led govt over “return gifts” from US

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over damaging “return gifts” from the United States in wake of PM Modi’s birthday call with US President Donald Trump. Opposition parties drew attention to the policy actions taken by the US government. (File PTI photo)

“Indians are often pained by the return gifts they receive after a birthday call. Birthday Return Gifts from your ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ Govt! $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70% of H-1B visa holders are Indians. A 50% tariff already imposed, a loss of ₹2.17 Lakh crore to India is already estimated in 10 sectors alone. HIRE Act targeting Indian outsourcing. Chabahar port exemption lifted, a loss to our strategic interests. Even a call for the EU to impose 100% tariff on Indian goods! Mr. Trump again recently claims (for the umpteen time!) that his intervention stopped the India-Pak war,” Kharge wrote on X.

The development comes on the day when the Trump administration announced that US companies seeking to hire foreign workers will now have to pay a $100,000 fee to the government to secure the visa.

Trump called Modi to wish him on his birthday eve (September 16) and said he appreciated the “tremendous job” the Indian leader is doing.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT.”

PM Modi had also taken to X to thank the US President and said he is also committed to taking the India-US ties to new heights.

Opposition parties drew attention to the policy actions taken by the US soon after the birthday call, warning that they carried severe costs for India.

Kharge stressed the need to look beyond “superficial bravado” and keep India’s national interest paramount.

“Indian National interests are Supreme. Bear Hugs, Hollow Slogans, Concerts and getting people to chant ‘Modi, Modi’ is not Foreign Policy! Foreign policy is about safeguarding our NATIONAL INTERESTS; keeping INDIA FIRST, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance. It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing,” Kharge said.

The H-1B visa holders rule, applicable from September 21 for 12 months, was justified on grounds of “systemic abuse” of the programme, which Trump described as a “national security threat.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised PM Modi over the issue, targeting the Indian diaspora that had backed the Prime Minister abroad.

“Those Indian devotees who were working jobs in America, earning dollars, and saying that India has now become the world guru. Now Trump is sending all those devotees back to India so that they can enjoy the tenure of the world guru while staying in India. What greater gift could there be for their friend Modi than this, all the dear ones returning home,” he said.