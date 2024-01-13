Kharge named INDIA bloc chairperson, Nitish Kumar turns down convener post

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been named as the chairperson of the opposition INDIA bloc. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also got the post of convener after weeks of tussle among the alliance parties over the key role. The decision was taken unanimously at the virtual meeting of the top INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during an INDIA alliance meeting.(PTI / File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who weren't present at the meeting, will be informed about the decision, people familiar with the development said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

However, Nitish Kumar has turned down the post of convener saying someone from the Congress party should take up the responsibility, people familiar with the matter said.

The alliance, formed to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP juggernaut in the 2024 general election, had been facing challenges from within over several issues, including the contentious appointment of a convenor. The JD(U) wanted Nitish Kumar as the convener but was being opposed by the TMC, reported PTI.

Saturday's deliberation was the second such attempt to hold a virtual meeting as the previous attempt a few days ago did not materialise, according to the PTI report.

(This is breaking news. Please check back for updates)