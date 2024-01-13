close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kharge named INDIA bloc chairperson, Nitish Kumar turns down convener post

Kharge named INDIA bloc chairperson, Nitish Kumar turns down convener post

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge named INDIA bloc chairperson, Nitish Kumar gets key role

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been named as the chairperson of the opposition INDIA bloc. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also got the post of convener after weeks of tussle among the alliance parties over the key role. The decision was taken unanimously at the virtual meeting of the top INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during an INDIA alliance meeting.(PTI / File)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during an INDIA alliance meeting.(PTI / File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, who weren't present at the meeting, will be informed about the decision, people familiar with the development said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

However, Nitish Kumar has turned down the post of convener saying someone from the Congress party should take up the responsibility, people familiar with the matter said.

The alliance, formed to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP juggernaut in the 2024 general election, had been facing challenges from within over several issues, including the contentious appointment of a convenor. The JD(U) wanted Nitish Kumar as the convener but was being opposed by the TMC, reported PTI.

Saturday's deliberation was the second such attempt to hold a virtual meeting as the previous attempt a few days ago did not materialise, according to the PTI report.

(This is breaking news. Please check back for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On