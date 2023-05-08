In Karnataka, Kharge's ‘40% commission' dig as he attacks PM Modi. Watch

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday renewed his attack on Narendra Modi at an election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, alleging that the prime minister was “protecting all the corrupt BJP leaders.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)

“…(He says) my government is doing a very good job. Yes, indeed it is doing a very good job (Kharge said sarcastically). It is only asking for 40 per cent commission. Na khaaunga, na khaane dunga… khaane wale toh tumhare baaju main baithe hain. Tum unko khila rahe ho (Will not eat, nor will allow anyone to eat… Those who are eating are the ones sitting next to you. You are feeding them),” Kharge said.

Kharge has been attacking Modi since the Congress demanded a JPC probe into the allegations of stock manipulation and financial fraud against the Adani Group in February. "In 2014, the prime minister had made the statement "na khaunga, na khane dunga… was it a jumla?" Kharge had asked then.

In an apparent reference to Gautam Adani, the opposition leader said, “The wealth of a close friend of Modi has grown 13 times in two-and-a-half years… Something is fishy that is why the government is not agreeing to order a JPC probe into the Adani issue."

"Modi government talks a lot about democracy but does not walk the talk," he added.

Indian markets regulator SEBI has been investigating a critical January 24 report by Hindenburg Research that alleged the Adani Group improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stocks. The conglomerate has denied doing so.

