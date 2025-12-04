Maltreated in ICE detention, says Jaishankar after deportation of 73-year-old Harjit Kaur from US

Indian external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that 73-year-old Harjit Kaur was maltreated by ICE officials during her detention in the United States. Speaking about the Indian woman's deportation in the Rajya Sabha, the EAM stated that while Kaur was not handcuffed, she was maltreated during her detention. He added that India has raised the matter "strongly" with the US.(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman who had spent three decades in the United States, was deported by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September.

Kaur was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on September 8, after all her asylum applications were unsuccessful.

She first moved to the US in 1991 with her two sons and worked in the country while trying to apply for asylum.

Speaking about the Indian woman's deportation in the Rajya Sabha, the EAM stated that while Kaur was not handcuffed, she was maltreated during her detention. He added that India has raised the matter "strongly" with the US.

"While Harjit Kaur (deportee) was not handcuffed, she was maltreated in detention before she was put on the flight. We raised the matter of her maltreatment strongly with the American Embassy and asked the American authorities to look into it," Jaishankar said during the winter session of the Parliament.

The EAM added that whenever a deportation flight comes in, government officials are sent to assess and interview the deportees. In Kaur's case, Jaishankar stated that the immigration officer stated she was not handcuffed, contrary to some claims.

As per an ANI report, Kaur was allegedly forced to sleep on the floor during her detention, despite having undergone double knee replacement.

The report added that the 73-year-old was given ice in order to take her medication and denied food which she could eat, as the guards on duty blamed her for her "inability to eat' the sandwich she had been given.