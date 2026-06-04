Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Victims struggled to open doors due to digital locks; BnB owner Lavkesh Bajaj arrested

Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: A deadly fire swept through a hotel operating without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) in a congested lane of south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 18 foreign nationals who had been staying there while their relatives received treatment at nearby hospitals. ...Read More

Officials warned that the death toll could rise, as several of the injured remain in critical condition. The blaze is among the deadliest fire tragedies reported in the national capital in recent years.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has arrested the hotel's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, in connection with the incident, officials said.

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How did the fire turn deadly?

Preliminary investigations and statements by Delhi home minister Ashish Sood indicate that the guest house was operating without the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC) and was allegedly violating multiple safety norms.

Officials said the building had only one entry and exit point, permanently sealed windows, and a sensor-operated main door, factors believed to have severely hampered evacuation as the fire spread rapidly.

Police sources further revealed that while the property had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed and Breakfast policy, it was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including several in the basement.

Why people for trapped in the fire?

The smoke filled the staircase, cutting off the main escape route for guests throughout the building (uppercase floors as well as basement). Locals alleged some occupants struggled to open room doors fitted with digital locks.

Delhi CM orders magisterial probe into Malviya Nagar hotel fire

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the devastating fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives.

In a post on X, the CMO said an FIR has been registered against the property owner and assured that all lapses leading to the tragedy would be thoroughly investigated.

"The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies," the CMO said.