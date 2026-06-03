Delhi fire news: Cylinder blast triggered deadly blaze that killed 21 at Malviya Nagar B&B

A cylinder blast caused the massive fire at an eatery at south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which then snowballed into a deadly blaze, killing at least 21 so far, according to an official statement from Max Hospital. Firefighters rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (AP)

In a statement, Max Hospital, Saket Complex, said it received 39 patients at its Emergency Department following the “cylinder blast incident”.

"Upon arrival, all patients underwent immediate clinical assessment and were managed by multidisciplinary teams in accordance with established emergency response protocols. The patients presented with asphyxiation and varying degrees of minor burn injuries and fractures," the hospital said.

According to the statement, 18 of the 39 patients were brought dead, while 15 have been admitted to the ICU, including eight patients who are on ventilator support and are in critical condition.

The hospital said five patients with minor injuries were treated and discharged after receiving primary medical care, while one patient was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to excessive burns. "The deceased include both local and foreign nationals," it added.

The hospital said it had "promptly activated its mass-casualty response protocols and mobilized all available clinical and support resources to ensure timely and comprehensive care for those affected."

"Our teams continue to provide round-the-clock medical attention to the patients under treatment," the statement said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," the hospital added.