Mamata attacks BJP for ‘propaganda’ over arrest of Bengaluru Cafe blast suspects

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “propaganda” following the arrest of two accused in the Bengaluru Rameswaram Cafe blast case, maintaining the state police caught them in two hours. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT PHOTO)

“They [BJP] have a propaganda specialist. The blast took place in Bengaluru. Even the accused persons hail from Karnataka. They are not from Bengal. They hid in Bengal for two hours and our police apprehended them in two hours,” Banerjee said at an election rally in Cooch Behar.

She referred to statements that Bengal was unsafe and questioned whether Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Bihar were safe.

The BJP attacked the Banerjee government after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the two suspects. “NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taha, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists,” said BJP’s Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya on X.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh praised the West Bengal Police over the arrest of the suspects and said even NIA acknowledged their role in it. “Any anti-forces should be strictly dealt with. But let me ask to @BJP4India and their minions - where is this arrest made from? KANTHI (Contai). We all know which family and BJP’s main leader runs illegal activities from Contai. I urge the State agencies to investigate into this matter to find out that FAMILY’s links in providing shelter to ANTI-FORCES!” wrote Ghosh on X.

Contai in East Midnapore is a bastion of BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, and his family. Adhikari said it has been proved again that West Bengal is a safe haven for “international terrorists”.