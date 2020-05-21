72 died in Bengal due to Amphan, says CM Mamata, asks PM Modi to visit state

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 17:00 IST

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the country stood in solidarity with cyclone-hit West Bengal, the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to pay a visit to see the havoc wreaked by the storm.

“I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas” she said at a press briefing, according to PTI.

She said 72 deaths have been reported due to Cyclone Amphan.

“There have been casualties.I announce a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the families of those who died in cyclone Amphan,” she said.

Bengal is yet to decide on the losses it has suffered in the cyclone that made landfall Wednesday afternoon before heading away towards Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) which reviewed the situation in the cyclone affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal decided to send additional teams of the NDRF to the latter to speed up restoration work, especially in Kolkata.

Union home minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to the chief ministers of odisha and West Bengal about the situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from the Centre.