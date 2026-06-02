Mamata Banerjee protest LIVE: Ex-Bengal CM says will go ahead with mega Kolkata sit-in despite no permit

She alleged that while the common people and small traders were living in fear, and hawkers were being evicted without a proper rehabilitation plan, the ruling BJP was using "money and power" to engineer defections in her party.

The former chief minister, however, asserted that the departure of leaders from the party fold for personal interests would help rebuild the organisation, and the TMC would emerge stronger from the crisis.

Mamata Banerjee's claims

Banerjee said that 12 TMC workers had been killed since the Assembly elections and that thousands of party activists had been arrested, while many others had been forced to flee their homes.

She declared the protest would go ahead regardless of official permission. "If we are not allowed to hold a dharna there, I will sit wherever I am stopped. I am ready to be arrested," Banerjee said.

Attack on Abhishek Banerjee

The controversy began after Abhishek Banerjee alleged that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, in South 24 Parganas district, on Sunday.

The TMC leader suffered an eye injury in the incident and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored," describing it as an attempt on his life. He also accused the police of failing to provide adequate security during the visit.

According to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, Banerjee is currently undergoing treatment and several medical tests are yet to be completed.

BJP's response

Responding to Mamata Banerjee's proposed protest over the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Rahul Sinha said there was no objection to demonstrations if they had police permission, but questioned the basis of the TMC's agitation.

Claiming that all those involved in the incident had already been arrested, Sinha alleged that "the entire episode was orchestrated by Abhishek Banerjee himself, solely to malign the BJP and to bolster his demand for enhanced security."