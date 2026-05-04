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Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: BJP leader eyes second straight win over Bengal CM as counting begins at 8 am

By Shubham Pandey
May 04, 2026 07:36:16 am IST

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: In the high-stakes battle for Bhabanipur, Adhikari is looking to defeat the chief minister once again, while Banerjee is aiming for redemption and to prove that her 2021 Nandigram loss was a one-off.

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Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: Bhabanipur has been a stronghold of the TMC since 2011, with Mamata Banerjee representing the seat multiple times as MLA.(ANI)

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: Mamata Banerjee urged party workers to remain vigilant, alleging power outages and suspicious activity near strong rooms ahead of vote counting on Sunday night. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:36:16 am

    Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Security tightened across Kolkata as counting centres gear up amid political tension

    Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Bhabanipur, a hot seat in West Bengal due to political battle between CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, heavy police were deployed outside the Sakhawat Memorial School counting centre in the region. Apart from Bhabanipur, similar visuals emerged from Netaji Indoor Stadium and Chief Electoral Officer's office.

    A verbal spat broke out between polling agents of both parties, in which TMC alleged of not allowed to take files and pen inside the counting centre, however, the same was allowed to BJP polling agents.

    "They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this," a TMC polling agent said. (ANI)

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:28:26 am

    Mamata vs Suvendu Bhabanipur Bengal 2026 results LIVE: Post-poll tensions rose

    Mamata vs Suvendu Bhabanipur Bengal 2026 results LIVE: As soon as the second round of voting ended in Bengal, tensions escalated as Mamata Banerjee visited an EVM strongroom in Bhabanipur, raising concerns about possible malpractice. The move triggered political reactions and heightened scrutiny around the counting process.

    Chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal dismissed allegations of malpractice in Bhabanipur, stating strongrooms are under constant CCTV surveillance. He emphasised transparency, saying claims must be backed by evidence amid rising political tensions.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:17:56 am

    Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: TMC, BJP agents clash outside counting centre

    TMC and BJP workers clash outside counting centres in one of Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:13:21 am

    Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: Why Bhabanipur matters?

    Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: Bhabanipur constituency is more than just another seat in West Bengal. It has become a key battleground as the sitting chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition face off. The contest is significant not only for that reason but also because BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is aiming to defeat Mamata Banerjee twice in a row, having beaten her in Nandigram in 2021.

    Following that loss, Mamata had to contest a bypoll from Bhabanipur to enter the Assembly and retain her chief ministerial position. This time, the BJP has fielded Suvendu from Bhabanipur as well, setting up a direct challenge.

    For Mamata , the battle is also about restoring pride and proving that the BJP’s 2021 victory was merely a fluke.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:05:17 am

    Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: TMC stronghold under spotlight

    Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: Bhabanipur has remained a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress since 2011. Mamata Banerjee represented the seat in 2011 and 2016, cementing its political importance. The constituency’s loyalty to TMC faces a significant test in the 2026 elections.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:03:19 am

    Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Mamata alleges irregularities near strong rooms, urges party workers to remain alert

    Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called upon party workers to remain vigilant through the night, alleging incidents of power outages and suspicious activity near strong rooms ahead of the vote counting today.

    In a post on X, TMC supremo claimed she had received reports from multiple districts, including Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan and parts of Kolkata, regarding phased load-shedding and disruptions in CCTV surveillance.

    "Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia's Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she said. (ANI)

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 06:55:29 am

    Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: High-stakes face-off in Bhabanipur

    Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Bhabanipur witnesses a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. The seat is crucial as it pits the sitting CM against a challenger who defeated her earlier in Nandigram, making it one of the most intense electoral battles in Bengal this year.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 06:45:37 am

    Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: Counting day focus on Bhabanipur

    Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: All eyes are on Bhabanipur as counting begins in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election. The constituency has emerged as a high-stakes battleground, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee facing BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in a closely watched contest.

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