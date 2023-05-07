‘Extra motivation!’: Mamata Banerjee's workout video with fluffy puppy

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee shared her workout video with an adorable furry companion. The video features her walking on a treadmill while cradling a cute, little brown puppy. Mamata couldn't take her eyes off the puppy.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee walking on treadmill,(Instagram/mamataofficial)

To give her followers an insight into the video on Instagram, Mamata captioned it, "Somedays you need some extra motivation!" She also added a cute dog emoji at the end. While comments on the video have been disabled, the love and admiration for Mamata and her furry friend are evident, with over 21,000 people liking the video.

Mamata Banerjee, a vocal opposition leader, has been consistently criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre in light of recent significant events. She has shown her support for the protests led by top Indian wrestlers against the president of the Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

On Thursday, after a video showed distressed women wrestlers breaking into tears while accusing the police of misbehaviour, Mamata Banerjee lashed out at BJP, stating, "Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful," in a veiled tweet. The protesting wrestlers had alleged that the Delhi Police manhandled and abused them during a scuffle late at night in Jantar Mantar.

As the Karnataka Assembly elections approach, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has been openly talking about BJP's campaign, and on Thursday, she expressed her wish for the downfall of BJP with the upcoming polls which are scheduled to take place on May 10.

