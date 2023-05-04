Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 04, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Banerjee, during an address at TMC's mass outreach campaign, also accused the saffron party of maligning the Hindu religion for its own interests.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would be happy if BJP’s “downfall” starts with the Karnataka Assembly polls, which is scheduled to be held on May 10.

"The earlier BJP is voted out of power, the better it is for the nation... Don't vote for BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls; vote for any other party you like. I would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka," she said.

"The BJP has destroyed the spirituality in Hinduism," the chief minister added.

Hitting out at the Centre over the scuffle between Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Banerjee wondered how many central teams were sent there.

"The agitating wrestlers were assaulted by police in New Delhi last night. How many central teams were sent there? The BJP should clarify its stand," she said.

