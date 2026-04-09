Mamata Banerjee's income grew nearly 50% between 2020 and 2025, shows affidavit

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s declared income has increased by nearly 50% over the last five years, according to her election affidavit filed on Wednesday along with her nomination to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in south Kolkata. Track live updates on Bengal assembly elections File photo of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Hindustan Times)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief declared an annual income of ₹23,21,570 for 2024-25, up from ₹15,47,845 in 2020-21. Her income, she has consistently maintained, comes from bank interest and royalties from her books.

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“She is a seven-term MP and a three-term chief minister but she never drew any salary. Her only sources of income are bank interests and royalty from books,” a TMC leader said, requesting anonymity.

Banerjee, known for her literary pursuits, has authored 153 books across Bengali, English, Hindi and Urdu.

Her movable assets, including jewellery, have seen a marginal rise from ₹15,37,509 five years ago to ₹16,72,352 now. She has declared no immovable assets.

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A law graduate from University of Calcutta, Banerjee recently became the first sitting chief minister to argue her own petition before the Supreme Court, challenging voter list deletions after special intensive revision (SIR) in the state.

Bhabanipur is set for a high-stakes contest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding senior leader Suvendu Adhikari against Banerjee. Adhikari had defeated her in Nandigram during the 2021 assembly elections.

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Adhikari’s affidavit shows his annual income rising from ₹8,13,170 in 2020-21 to ₹17,38,590 in 2024-25, with earnings from business, MP pension and MLA salary. His declared assets have declined over the same period, with movable assets falling from ₹59,31,647 in 2021 to ₹24,57,600, and immovable assets from ₹61,30,000 to ₹46,21,102.