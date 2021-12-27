Mamata's intention mala fide: BJP on Missionaries of Charity's bank account freeze claim

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari hit out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for stating on Twitter the Centre froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity.

Adhikari demanded an unconditional apology to the nation from Banerjee, adding she used social media "unethically".

“Mamata Banerjee’s intention is totally fabricated and mala fide,” Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan said Banerjee was making a “false” claim and accused her of indulging in “drama”.

“Banerjee does not have any information. She should see how West Bengal has worsened in her rule. Her account freezing claim is completely false. She only does drama,” the Bishnupur MP said.

Also read | Mother Teresa's charity denies bank account freeze after Mamata blames Centre

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress supremo took to Twitter to express her shock over the alleged freezing of bank accounts of Kolkata-headquartered organisation by the Centre.

She further wrote that 22,000 patients and employees of the charity group were left without food and medicines following the Centre move.

Hours later, the Union home ministry said the application for the renewal of FCRA registration was refused on December 25 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under the FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules 2011. The ministry added that no request or revision application was received for review of the refusal of renewal. It further said bank accounts of the charity organisation were frozen by the State Bank of India as requested by the group.

Also read | Mamata claims Centre froze all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity

Soon after, the Missionaries of Charity issued a statement saying there has been no freeze order from the Union home ministry nor the charity's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act has been suspended or cancelled.

“We would like to clarify that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity has been neither suspended nor cancelled. Further there is no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on any of our bank accounts,” the statement read.