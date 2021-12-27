Mamata claims Centre froze all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, were frozen by the Centre. Expressing her shock, the Trinamool Congress supremo wrote on Twitt 22,000 patients and employees of the Kolkata-headquartered charitable group were left without food and medicines over the Central government’s move.

"While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," Banerjee added.

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!



Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

While there has been no statement yet from the organisation or the Centre, a case had been filed earlier this month in Gujarat’s Vadodara district against the charity-run home for girls over reports of alleged forced conversion of inmates.

Police spoke about allegations that girls were being asked to read the Bible and some marriages of those belonging to other communities being conducted as per Christian rituals. However, a nun working at the institute had refuted the allegations.

