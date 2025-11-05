Mamdani references Nehru’s ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech after poll win

Zohran Mamdani, who emphasised his Indian heritage throughout his campaign to lead America’s largest city, referenced Jawaharlal Nehru’s “Tryst with Destiny” speech in his remarks after winning New York City’s mayoral election. Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event. (AFP)

“Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru. A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new. When an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight we have stepped from out from the old into the new,” Mamdani told his audience, referencing the speech India’s first Prime Minister made as India became independent on August 15, 1947.

Mamdani ended his speech to the tune of the Bollywood song “Dhoom Machale” as he walked off with his wife, Rama Duwaji. His sharp multilingual social media campaign referenced Bollywood and South Asian culture and helped the 34-year-old state assemblyman to connect with New York’s younger voters. Mamdani visited temples, gurdwaras, and mosques to connect with South Asian voters.

In his victory speech, Mamdani promised to fight for immigrants in New York City and challenged US President Donald Trump, who earlier denounced Mamdani as a communist.“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” said Mamdani, who will be sworn in on January 1 to begin a four-year term as mayor.

Mamdani’s victory came on a night that brought strong results for other Indian-origin candidates. India-born Ghazala Hashmi was elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. Hashmi became the first Muslim American woman to be elected to statewide office in the United States. Aftab Pureval won re-election as mayor of Cincinnati after seeing off a challenge from vice-president JD Vance’s half-brother.