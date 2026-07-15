Man, 30, hacked to death in Hyderabad; police suspect hate crime

A 30-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by five men in Hyderabad’s upscale Madhapur area on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday suspecting it to be a hate crime.

Police said the investigation is underway. (Representative Image)

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The victim, identified as Chinnapalli Bhaskar is from Upparapalli village in Wardhannapet mandal (block) of Warangal district, an officer from the Madhapur police station said.

According to preliminary inquiries, Bhaskar, who worked as a chef at a hotel in Ayyappa Society, had been in a relationship with a woman from the same village.

“However, her family opposed the relationship because they belonged to different castes and married her off to another man about three years ago. However, Bhaskar continued to stalk her...and that led to disputes between her and her husband, resulting in a divorce,” the officer said.

The woman’s father allegedly suspected Bhaskar was responsible for the breakdown of her marriage and threatened revenge.

On Wednesday around 11pm, five men arrived at the hostel in Ayyapa Society, where Bhaskar was staying and allegedly called him outside on the pretext of speaking with him. They then attacked him with knives and sticks, police said. Bhaskar sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot, officer said.

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“Based on a complaint lodged by Bhaskar’s elder brother, Madhu, we registered a murder case and are investigating. Forensic teams examined the crime spot,” the officer said.

Bhaskar’s body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. His relatives protested outside the Madhapur police station demanding justice and the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Police said they are questioning the woman, and the investigation is underway.