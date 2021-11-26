Man, 45, arrested in Thane for allegedly raping 13-year-old daughter

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter over the last eight months in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. The girl suffered a miscarriage last month, they added.

Police said the accused and his wife separated in January this year. This month, some of the man’s neighbours contacted the girl’s mother and told her the 13-year-old was visibly unwell and in great pain in October. The mother called up the girl and came to know about the miscarriage. “...the accused first forced himself upon her in February and then repeatedly after that,” said police inspector Rajkumar Upase.

The mother took the girl with her and filed a case against the man. “We immediately picked up the accused for inquiries and subsequently placed him under arrest on Wednesday. We have charged him with rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He has been remanded in our custody till Saturday,” Upase said.

The girl as been admitted to a hospital and the accused was being interrogated on the basis of her statement.