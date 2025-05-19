Menu Explore
Man, 65, dies after getting hit by stick while trying to settle neighbours dispute

PTI |
May 19, 2025 06:11 PM IST

As the quarrel escalated, someone hit the elderly man with a stick, grievously injuring him.

A 65-year-old man who came to mediate a dispute died after being hit with a stick in a village here, a police officer said on Monday.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday night. (Representative image)(Reuters file)
On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash, a resident of Rampur Navadiya village.

Based on a complaint filed by his son Vishal, a case has been registered at Khudaganj police station against Kishanlal, Atul, Hemraj, Amarpal and Anand.

Khudaganj Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said Om Prakash had come to mediate a dispute between his neighbours Mahesh and Kishanlal over some wood lying outside their houses. As the quarrel escalated, someone hit the elderly man with a stick, grievously injuring him.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday night.

Police have launched an investigation, the SP said.

