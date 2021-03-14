Man accused of duping job seekers arrested from airplane in Mumbai
- The main accused Sumit Upadhyay used fake identities, sim cards and travelled a lot to keep out of police radar.
The Goa Police Cyber Crime Cell, in coordination with the Mumbai Anti Terrorism Squad, have arrested a man accused of running a fake job racket on Sunday from Mumbai after he fled from Guwahati in a plane.
The accused, identified as Sumit Upadhyay, allegedly created a duplicate website in the name of Ouvert Marine, mimicking the original, through which, he would issue fake placement letters for jobs on board cruise ships and ask aspirants to pay fees up to 5-lakh for processing each fake placement.
The Shipping Company, Ouvert Marine, had filed complaints with the Goa Police as well as the Director General of Shipping.
The Cyber Cell immediately took down the fake website and froze all its accounts. Further detailed investigation led the Cyber Cell to the prime accused Upadhyay, who, the Police said, hid his real identity using several fake identities, sim cards and travelled across UP, Delhi, Mumbai and Guwahati.
Also Read: State election commissioners have to be independent persons: Supreme Court
“Immediately a team was dispatched to Guwahati to apprehend the accused with the help of Crime Branch Guwahati, led by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Barun Purkayastha. The accused then attempted to abscond to Mumbai, where a joint team of ATS Mumbai under deputy inspector general (DIG) Shivdeep Lande and led by PI Daya Naik, CISF Sahar Airport and Cyber Cell Goa, led by PSI Sarvesh Sawant, apprehended Sumit Upadhyay inside the airplane,” said superintendent of police (Crime Branch) Shobit Saksena.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox