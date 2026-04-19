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Man accused of inciting violence during Noida labour protests arrested from Tamil Nadu: Police

Aditya Anand is a software engineer and is suspected to have planned and coordinated activities that led to violence, officials said.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 02:31 pm IST
By Anita Goswami
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The man accused of inciting violence during the labour protests in Noida earlier this month has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Aditya Anand was caught in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Aditya Anand was apprehended at Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in a joint effort by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the Special Task Force.

They tracked him down to Tamil Nadu after days on the run, PTI reported. He was carrying a reward of 1 lakh. A non-bailable warrant was earlier issued against him by a local court in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Anand was the one behind the violence that broke out during a peaceful workers' protest in Noida’s industrial areas, according to police. He is a software engineer at NIT and is suspected to have planned and coordinated activities that escalated the protest, officials said. He is now booked under the Phase-2 police station.

The Noida workers' protest

The situation turned volatile in areas like Phase-2 and Sector 63. Some allegedly set vehicles on fire and pelted stones.

More than 300 people were arrested under preventive provisions for arson and vandalism, while over 100 others were detained for questioning, police said.

Investigators said Anand played a role in mobilising people and spreading provocative content. Police are also examining the use of social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, where chat groups were reportedly created overnight to organise the protests.

Police teams conducted raids in multiple states before locating Anand in Tamil Nadu. He is now being questioned to identify others involved and to determine whether there were any other links behind the mobilisation.

Labour department cracks down

The Labour department has launched a crackdown in Noida’s industrial areas following the unrest. Notices have been issued to 203 contractors across 24 factories to pay 1,16,05,067 to workers.

Licences of contractors have been cancelled for alleged violations of labour laws. This includes not paying even minimum wages and failure to ensure workplace safety.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anita Goswami

Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.

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