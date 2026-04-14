Noida protests: Domestic workers go on strike in Sector 121; demand raise in pay, better working conditions

As the protest in Noida continues, sectors across the industrial town saw more demonstrations erupt. In Sector 121, domestic workers working at a high profile society staged a demonstration outside the building demanding an increase in their wage. In light of the employee uprising, police personnel are conducting a flag march in Noida Phase 2 (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Several videos on X also circulated which showed several domestic workers gathered outside the apartment complex, demanding better pay.

As per a report by ABP News, the domestic workers took to the streets outside Cleo County in Sector 121 as they demanded an increase in their salaries and better working conditions. “We will not return to work until our wages are increased,” several of those protesting said, raising slogans.

Speaking to reporters, the workers stated that their salaries remain low as the cost of living increases every day, marking a sharp disparity. They added that due to the current working conditions in some of the houses, they are not given adequate leave and often overworked.

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In response to the protest, DCP Shaivya Goyal stated that authorities are keeping a close eye and the situation is under control at the moment.

"The incident sites of Cleo County, Garhi Chaukhandi, Sector-121, Sector-70 are the same, where domestic helpers (maids) working in homes demonstrated to increase their wages. The situation is completely peaceful and law and order is established. The public is appealed not to believe in rumours," said a statement issued by the DCP.

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The DCP further clarified that a video was being circulated wherein the same incident is being alleged to have occurred at three different places. “In this incident, some women who work as domestic workers were demanding a pay raise. These women are not factory workers,” Singh said, adding that the police were present at the location and peace and order was being maintained.

Noida factory workers' protest This demonstration comes in the backdrop of large-scale unrest in Noida, where factory workers, on Monday, torched vehicles, pelted stones and vandalized property in several areas such as Phase 2, Sector 60, Sector 62 and more.

That protest was triggered after the Haryana government announced a hike in the basic pay for workers.

The demonstrations on Monday also led to massive traffic disruptions between Noida and Greater Noida as well as the commute from Noida to Delhi.