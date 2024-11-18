Man, addicted to alcohol, slits wife's throat with sword in UP's Banda

A man allegedly killed his wife over some dispute by slitting her throat with a sword in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, a police official said on Monday. Police said the case is being probed and efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused. (HT File)

According to Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar, the 33-year-old accused Deepu Singh was addicted to alcohol and he had some tiff with his wife Priyanka, news agency PTI reported.

Kumar said that when the incident took place in Mataundh area's Maroli village on Sunday evening, the couple was alone at their house.

Singh attacked his wife, leading to her death on the spot. Following this, the husband fled the scene. Later, when the accused' mother returned home, she saw her daughter-in-law's body soaked in blood, and informed the police, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a case of murder has been registered, the official said, adding that the matter is being probed and efforts are underway to track down the absconding accused.

Previous incidents

The incident comes days after a jeweller allegedly killed his wife, two daughters and a son in UP after feeding them a poisonous substance. After this, he attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

The man, Mukesh Verma, was saved from the rail tracks by railway protection force jawans. The incident came to light when Mukesh uploaded photos of his wife and children's bodies onto his WhatsApp status.

Other family members saw the disturbing images, checked the other rooms and found the bodies.

The murders reportedly took place due to a family dispute.

In another shocking incident from couple of weeks ago, a man allegedly went on a killing spree and shot his wife, two sons and a daughter dead in their house in Varanasi's Bhadaini in UP.

Police had said that prima facie it appeared that the couple were going through a family dispute.

Later, the man believed to be in his early 50s, Rajendra Gupta, was found dead at a partially constructed house in the Akhari area on the outskirts of Varanasi.

Police suspected the role of a black magic practitioner on whose directions Gupta allegedly killed his family.

(with PTI inputs)