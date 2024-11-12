Uttar Pradesh jeweller kills wife, children; uploads photo on WhatsApp status

A jeweller allegedly killed his wife, two daughters and a son in Uttar Pradesh after feeding them a poisonous substance, and then attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, the police told news agency PTI. The man, Mukesh Verma, was saved from the rail tracks by railway protection force jawans. (iStock)

The man, Mukesh Verma, was saved from the rail tracks by railway protection force jawans. The incident came to light on Monday evening as Mukesh uploaded the photographs of his wife and children's bodies onto his WhatsApp status.

After seeing the disturbing images, his other family members checked the rooms in their house and found the bodies.

Etawah's senior superintendent of police, Sanjai Kumar, said the bodies of Kumar's wife Rekha, daughters, Bhavya (22), Kavya (17) and son Abhisht (12) were found lying in separate rooms in the four-storey building in which the jeweller lived along with his brothers.

The murders took place due to a family dispute following which Verma himself went to the railway station and tried to jump in front of the Marudhar Express.

After he jumped, people raised an alarm and RPf jawans rescued him, though in the process Verma sustained minor injuries.

The SSP told PTI that the bodies had been sent for postmortem.

