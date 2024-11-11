Madrassa teacher, manager held for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl in UP, threatened to kill her

A Madrassa manager and teacher in Meerut have been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl, the police said on Monday. The victim was a class 8 student of the Madrassa. The victim was a class 8 student of the Madrassa. (Representational Image)

According to news agency PTI, the incident took place in the Jani police station area and the accused were arrested on charges of sexual abuse on Sunday evening from the Jani Kal cut, they said. The complaint was registered by the victim's family.

The arrested accused have been identified as 42-year-old Adil (teacher) and 47-year-old Maqsood (manager), Jani police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar Singh, who is investigating the matter, said.

"It is alleged that both of them sexually abused a minor girl, who is a class 8 student. Based on the complaint of the victim's family, Jani police registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the BNS as well as the POCSO Act," Singh said.

Madrassa's teacher, manager threatened to kill the girl

In his complaint, the minor girl's father told the police that the alleged incident took place on October 29 and the accused also threatened to kill the girl if she opened up about her ordeal to someone.

"She became very quiet and also started refusing to go to the madrassa to study. On Saturday, the family members had lodged a complaint at the Jani police station, leading to the arrest of the duo on Sunday evening," the police official told PTI.

When the student started crying after facing the abuse, the accused threatened to kill her. Scared by the constant harassment, the girl stopped going to the madrassa, the official said.

READ | Car driver stabs MBA student to death after road rage in Ahmedabad

Soon after the arrest, both the accused were produced in a local court in Uttar Pradesh after which they were sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, the police added.