Man, aide held for killing son, 38; body found in container in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Cop

A 64-year-old man was arrested along with his associate for allegedly killing his 38-year-old son whose body with a severe head injury and ligature marks around the neck was found inside an abandoned shipping container near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on the night of August 23, police said on Saturday.

Body was found inside an abandoned shipping container near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj. (Representational/HT Photo)

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The arrested father, identified as Talukdar Ansari, disclosed that he killed his son with the help of his associate, Mohammad Wasim alias Akram (49), because the victim was suffering from mental health-related problems and was a “schizophrenic.”

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said that on August 23 at 7.13am, the Kalindi Kunj police station received information regarding an unidentified man’s body found inside a container, locally known as “Bablu Ka Container”, which was lying abandoned for years adjacent to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) boundary wall in the eastern side of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Upon reaching the scene, police found the body lying inside the container and an injury on the victim’s head from which a substantial amount of blood oozed. The victim appeared to be dead almost 24 hours before the discovery of the body; ₹70 cash and some tobacco were found in his pocket. A blood-stained stone was found near the body, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Accordingly, a case of murder was registered at the police station, and at least four teams led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sarita Vihar, Anil Kumar Sharma, were formed under the overall supervision of joint commissioner of police (southern range) Vijay Kumar to identify the victim and arrest killers, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accordingly, a case of murder was registered at the police station, and at least four teams led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sarita Vihar, Anil Kumar Sharma, were formed under the overall supervision of joint commissioner of police (southern range) Vijay Kumar to identify the victim and arrest killers, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police scanned CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and adjoining locations, establishing camera-to-camera movement trail of the victim, followed by verification and interrogation of suspects.

“After CCTV analysis over days, a crucial lead emerged. The movement of the victim was traced through multiple cameras, showing him in the company of two people. The camera-to-camera trail revealed that he proceeded with the two suspects towards the scene of crime but did not return thereafter. The suspects were subsequently traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, leading to the arrest of Talukdar Ansari and Mohammad Wasim,” DCP Kumar said.

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Ansari and Wasim allegedly lured the victim to the abandoned container on the excuse of taking him to a doctor for treatment and killed him, a police officer said, quoting the disclosures of the arrested men.

Police said the accused’s interrogation revealed that after luring the victim to the container, Wasim allegedly hit his head with a stone, following which Ansari also inflicted blows upon him. Thereafter, they allegedly strangled him using an improvised cloth made from waste clothes, resulting in his death. The two then left the body inside the container, police said.

Police added that it was initially treated as a blind murder case because the identity of the deceased and the motive were not immediately known.

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Senior police officers, however, said they were interrogating the arrested accused further to establish the complete motive and corroborate the sequence of events leading to the murder. They are also taking the help of forensic and technical evidence. Investigators will also obtain the final medical opinion and other relevant evidence.