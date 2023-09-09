Man arrested for killing daughter’s male friend

Bengaluru

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the murder of a minor boy from Dalit community in Kodagu district of Karnataka, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Kavadi village in Virajpet police station limits late on Thursday.

The 17-year-old boy, a class 10 drop-out, allegedly entered the premises of the accused. Suspecting that the boy might be in a relationship with his 15-year-old daughter, he assaulted him severely with a stick, police said.

Police said that after being assaulted the boy collapsed on the spot. The boy succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Virajpet taluk government hospital.The autopsy was conducted at the Virajpet taluk government hospital and the body was handed over to the family.

Virajpet rural police have registered a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s parents. Further investigation is on, police said.

“According to preliminary investigation, the deceased and the accused’s daughter knew each other,” Kodagu district superintendent of police K Ramarajan said. He added, it is not confirmed whether the minors were in a relationship.

