Goa man, 22, arrested for killing woman who broke up with him: Police

PANAJI: The Goa police on Friday arrested 22-year-old Prakash Chunchwad for allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman after she ended their brief relationship and dumping her body in the forests of Amboli in south Maharashtra. Prakash Chunchwad’s friend, Nirupadi Karakal, 21, who is accused of helping him dispose of the body has also been arrested, police said. North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said the woman was in a relationship with the accused and that she recently ended their relationship (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vaishali, a family member who briefed the media, said Kamakshi Uddapnov and Prakash quarrelled on Tuesday and he threatened her. “They were friends earlier, but she never looked at it as a romantic relationship. But he was very interested in a relationship. Following the quarrel, she lodged a complaint on Tuesday at the Mapusa Police Station.

The police, however, registered the complaint as a non-cognizable offence. “He was summoned to the police station and warned against threatening her,” Vaishali said.

Kamakshi went missing the following day. There were blood marks in the room where she was staying and evidence that someone had tried to wipe them clean.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said the woman was in a relationship with the accused and that she recently ended their relationship. “Because of this, the accused person committed this gruesome act,” Valsan said.

“During interrogation, the ex-boyfriend attempted to mislead the police by giving wrong facts. However, through technical surveillance and local intelligence, the accused confessed to committing the murder of Kamakshi by stabbing her with a knife multiple times and further disposing of her body in Amboli Ghat, Maharashtra late night hours on August 30,” Valsan said.

Chunchwad and his friend packed her body in their sedan and drove over 70km into Maharashtra to dump her body into an abyss, he said.

Police said Chunchwad led the police team to the spot where the body was dumped. “The Porvorim Police along with a forensic team proceeded to Amboli Ghat and with the assistance of Sawantwadi police station team and local rescue team, located and recovered the dead body which was thrown at least 50 metres into the ghat,” the police officer said.