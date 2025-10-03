Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man arrested for ‘luring’ people with money and jobs to convert to Christianity in UP's Ballia

PTI |
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 07:05 pm IST

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly luring people with money, jobs and accommodation into the Christian fold and instigating them to break the idols of Hindu deities in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

Police have recovered a Bible, old notebooks and a banner from the accused.(Representative image)
Police have recovered a Bible, old notebooks and a banner from the accused.(Representative image)

According to the police, a complaint lodged by VHP's district unit president Rajiv Singh stated that Vinod Kumar of Baradih Lawai Patti village in the Bheempura area, along with some outsiders, has enticed locals to convert to Christianity in exchange for benefits such as money and jobs.

Further, as per the complaint, he also propagated the religion and instigated the locals to break the idols of Hindu deities.

Bheempura Station Officer Hitesh Kumar stated that a case has been registered against Kumar and some unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

SP Omvir Singh said that the police arrested the accused from his home on Friday and sent him to jail.

Police have recovered a Bible, old notebooks and a banner from the accused, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man arrested for ‘luring’ people with money and jobs to convert to Christianity in UP's Ballia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On