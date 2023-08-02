35-year-old Man held for molesting minor girl: Police

Mysuru

Mangaluru police arrests a 35-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a minor. (Representative Image)

A 35-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a minor on Monday evening, Mangaluru city police said on Tuesday.

According to police officers, the accused identified as Muwad attempted to molest an SSLC student at Talapady auto rickshaw stand on Monday.

The accused is a resident of Mudipu village and was arrested by the Ullala police and a case was registered under the Pocso Act. Police said the minor girl (16) had come to Talapady after finishing SSLC classes to board a bus. While waiting for the bus the accused came and told her that he would drop her to her house in his two-wheeler. When the girl refused to go with him, he held her hand and tried to forcibly take her to his bike, police said.

As the minor raised an alarm, the nearby auto rickshaw drivers came to rescue the girl and beat him up and handed him over to the police. Police said the accused is also facing two other cases against him in Konaje police station, including Ganja peddling, which are under trial in the court. The Ullala police arrested the accused and registered a case under the Pocso Act.

‘’Soon after receiving the complaint through phone, we sent police personnel to the spot and arrested the accused,” Ullala police inspector G S Sandeep said. We have registered a case against him under IPC section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) and Pocso. It is confirmed that the accused is a ganja addict and an alcoholic and did the act under this influence. Stringent legal action will be taken against him, he added.

