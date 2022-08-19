Man arrested from Old Delhi for funding terrorist organisations in J&K

A 48-year-old man has been arrested from the walled city for allegedly working as a hawala agent to fund terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr, the Delhi Police special cell informed on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest was made in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central agencies.

Special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the accused has been identified as Mohammed Yaseen, a resident of Turkman Gate.

The police acted upon an intel from central agencies and J&K police regarding a person engaged in terror funding and operating from Meena Bazar area of Old Delhi. “Accordingly, we deployed a raid team in and around Meena Bazar and apprehended him.” the police said.

On August 17, Yaseen gave around ₹10 lakh to terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of J&K for anti-India activities in the state. The J&K police registered a case in this regard, and arrested Poonch-resident Mir from the Jammu bus stand along with the amount, Dhaliwal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Pak terrorist killed, constable hurt during op near International Border in J&K

According to the police, Yaseen is a garment trader by profession, but works as a conduit for hawala money, collecting funds from his sources abroad and delivering them in J&K.

“During interrogation, Yaseen revealed that the hawala money is sent from South Africa via Surat and Mumbai. Yaseen was the Delhi link in this hawala chain and the money was then despatched to J&K through different couriers,” the officer said.

Police said that he recently received ₹24 lakh from South Africa, of which he transferred ₹17 lakh through two different couriers to terror operatives in J&K; ₹7 lakh has already been recovered from his house during the search operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}