Pakistani terrorist killed, constable hurt during op near International Border in J&K

A Pakistani terrorist was killed and a police constable was injured during a weapon recovery action in Arnia sector near the International Border at Toph village in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said the Pakistani terrorist was identified as Mohd Ali Hussain alias Qasim/Jehangir, commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba operating from jail. Police further said the terrorist succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

ADGP Mukesh Singh said the LeT terrorist was operating from Kot Bhalwal jail and was taken to the spot for weapon recovery where he and a constable were injured. Singh said Hussain was injured after he fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot, before succumbing to his injuries.

“When the packet was being opened, the accused attacked a police officer and snatched his service rifle. One police official was also injured,” the ADGP said.

He said an accused in the case relating to dropping of arms with the help of drones in Jammu's Arnia had revealed Hussain's key role in the operation. “Ali Hussain, main operative of LeT and Al Badr has been instrumental in drone droppings. The accused had disclosed his role in the case and told about two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone were concealed. Arms and ammunition were recovered from Toph village,” the senior police officer further said.

