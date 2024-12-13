Man assaulted over inter-caste relationship

A 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused over his inter-caste relationship with a 22-year-old woman in the Yadagiri, police said on Thursday. Yadagiri Rural police inspector M Hanumanthu said that the incident took place on Tuesday when the woman’s family members, who had opposed their union, invited the man for a discussion that later turned violent (File photo)

Yadagiri Rural police inspector M Hanumanthu said that the incident took place on Tuesday when the woman’s family members, who had opposed their union, invited the man for a discussion that later turned violent.

“Ningappa, the victim, had been in a relationship with the woman for three years despite strong opposition from her family, who belong to an upper caste. The woman’s father, brother, and six other relatives attacked Ningappa and warned him to sever all ties with her,” he said.

He further said: “Ningappa was admitted to Yadagiri district hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. We have registered a case against eight people under BNS section 109 (attempt to murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.”.

The officer said that the woman fled with Ningappa to Gujarat in January 2023 in a bid to escape her family’s disapproval. “She eventually returned home after her family promised to accept their relationship while Ningappa resumed his work as a wage labourer in Chittapur,” he added.