Man attempts suicide outside Chhattisgarh CM’s house; BJP slams govt for failing youth

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:10 IST

A 27-year-old man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire in front Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s official residence in Raipur on Monday, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hit out at the government for what it said was a failure to help the state’s youth.

Arif Sheikh, Raipur’s superintendent of police, said the man, identified as Hardev Sinha, a resident of Dhamtari district, went to Baghel’s residence and insisted on getting inside.

“Suddenly, he poured petrol on himself which he was carrying in a small bottle and set himself on fire,” Sheikh said while speaking to HT.

Police sources said the reason behind Sinha’s action could have stemmed from his inability to make a YouTube film. They added that Sinha was a writer and had given an application to the village panchayat for making a YouTube film.

Chhattisgarh public relations department, on the other hand, claimed after speaking to his relatives that Sinha, a native of Telinsatti village, has been mentally unstable for the past two years.

“Sinha owns 2 acres of land in his village and possesses a job card under the employment guarantee scheme. He even had worked for 11 days last month in works under the scheme and had given an application to village panchayat for making a YouTube film,” it said in a statement.

Hardev Sinha has two daughters and a wife, who works as a labourer. His wife, Basanti Sinha, while speaking to the media said that Hardev was not mentally unstable but remianed in constant worry over how he would feed his children and his family.

Sheikh said Sinha is currently admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital. He sustained 40% burn injuries but remains out of danger.

“As per preliminary investigation, Sinha is mentally unstable and was also undergoing some treatment,” he said.

Chief minister Baghel prayed for speedy recovery of Sinha and asked people not to take such extreme steps.

The BJP criticised the role of the chief minister and party leader Dr Raman Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask his successor if the incident highlights the Congress government’s failure to address problems suffered by the state’s youth.

Singh, in a series of tweets, also asked Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi to consider the removal of Baghel as a chief minister over the incident.

छत्तीसगढ़ आकर झूठे वादे करने वाले @RahulGandhi अब कहाँ हैं? आपके वादों पर विश्वास करने वाले युवाओं को विश्वासघात की आग में धकेलने वाले मुख्यमंत्री को क्या अब भी आप पद पर रहने देंगे? — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) June 30, 2020

He also quoted the famous Hindi poet Adam Gondvi in a separate tweet and lashed out at Baghel’s administration, saying Sinha’s plight is symbolic of the hopelessness that Chhattisgarh’s youth faces under the new government.

जिस्म क्या है रूह तक सब कुछ ख़ुलासा देखिये

आप भी इस भीड़ में घुस कर तमाशा देखिये



जो बदल सकती है इस पुलिया के मौसम का मिजाज़

उस युवा पीढ़ी के चेहरे की हताशा देखिये।

- अदम गोंडवी — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) June 30, 2020

Vishnu Deo Sai, the BJP’s chief of the state unit, said the government has not kept its promise of providing the unemployment allowance, a promise it had made ahead of the assembly polls.

“This is a heart-wrenching incident… The Congress had made false promises of providing employment to 10 lakh youths and allowance to the unemployed. The suicide attempt incident is the outcome of such false promises,” Sai said during a press conference on Monday.