Man barges into UP bank with a suicide letter, gun, loots 40 lakh: Report

In a shocking incident, a man looted ₹40 lakh from Axis Bank in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. The incident took place on Tuesday. The police are searching for the man. (Representational)

The man barged into the manager's cabin and told him that he had an outstanding home loan of ₹38.5 lakh and his house would be auctioned if he didn't pay up immediately. He said his children would go homeless if he didn't furnish the amount.

According to the manager, he was armed with a gun and also had a suicide note. He sat in the cabin of the manager for half an hour and talked about getting a loan, reported the Times of India.

Suddenly, he threatened the manager that he would either kill himself or the bank official if he wasn't paid ₹40 lakh. He claimed he was carrying a gun.

The scared manager called the cashier of the bank and asked him to pay ₹40 lakh to the man.

After receiving the money in the bag, the man put the gun on the back of the manager and asked the two bank officials to escort him out. In the presence of around 25 people, they escorted the person out of the bank.

The manager told the police that he didn't see the person's weapon. However, the bank's guard said he had a gun.

The police are questioning the bank employees. They are probing the case from all angles.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).