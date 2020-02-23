e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Man in MP batters mother to death, dumps body in drain

Man in MP batters mother to death, dumps body in drain

Being irritated by his mother’s nagging, Santosh borrowed the idea from a television serial and carried out the plot, police said.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 04:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh)
A 32-year-old man battered his mother to death, stuffed her body in a sack and dumped it in a drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district. (Representative Image)
A 32-year-old man battered his mother to death, stuffed her body in a sack and dumped it in a drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 32-year-old man battered his mother to death, stuffed her body in a sack and dumped it in a drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said on Saturday.

The accused Santosh Patil was arrested after his act was caught on a CCTV in his vicinity.

Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh said : “Santosh killed his 50-year-old mother Vimla Bai with a wooden club on Monday and then put the body in a box.”

Being irritated by his mother’s nagging, Santosh borrowed the idea from a television serial and carried out the plot, police said.

He kept he body at home for four days before stuffing it in a box and disposing it in a drain, police added.

tags
top news
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
1st Test Day 3: Bumrah, Ishant wreak havoc, NZ 7 wkts down
1st Test Day 3: Bumrah, Ishant wreak havoc, NZ 7 wkts down
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news