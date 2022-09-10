Man chops off tongue, offers it to deity in UP temple: Police

A 40-year-old man chopped off his tongue and offered it to the presiding deity at the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham in Kaushambi, police said on Saturday, adding that he has been admitted to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the man, identified as Sampat, 40, a resident of the Purab Sharira village in the district, reached the Shaktipeeth Kada Dham with his wife Banno Devi on Saturday morning, where the couple took a dip in the Ganga at Kubri Ghat.

“The couple then reached the main premises of the temple. They paid obeisance to Goddess Sheetla Devi, and before anyone could react, Sampat cut off his tongue using a knife he was carrying,” Abhilash Tiwari, station house officer (SHO), Kada Dham Kotwali, said.

“Due to excessive bleeding, his condition worsened. People of the Panda community and the police admitted the victim to a community health centre (CHC), Ismailpur. After first aid, the doctors referred him to the district hospital, where we took him,” the SHO added.

The chief medical superintendent of the Kaushambi district hospital, Dr Deepak Seth, said his situation is critical. “We may have to refer him to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj,” he added.

Locals said that Sampat, a farmer, offered his tongue to the Goddess as his prayers came true.

However, Banno Devi expressed ignorance over the reason behind her husband’s actions. “I have no idea why he did this. Last night, he expressed a wish to visit the temple and I accompanied him like we have done many times in the past,” she said, adding that the couple has four daughters and two sons.